ISLAMABAD - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said the incumbent government adopted prudent economic policies and was taking the country towards ‘gradual stabilization’ despite facing multiple challenges on different fronts.
“It is the success of the incumbent government that it not only faced the climate disaster that caused a $ 30 billion loss to the national exchequer but also managed to take Pakistan towards gradual stabilization despite the PTI past regime’s failed economic policies and bad governance,” he said while addressing a news conference here.
He said that no one was talking about the threat of the country’s default that even the PTI ministers and officials themselves admitted the national economy was on the verge of collapse, recalling the statements of Imran Khan’s handpicked [former]Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin, railways minister Sheikh Rasheed and FBR chairman Shabbar Zaidi, besides a number of PTI parliamentarians.
He said it was unfortunate that the PTI tried to blame the one-year-old incumbent government for the increased inflation that occurred due to its own wrongdoings, failed policies and bad governance. The minister said the PTI government, which was forcibly imposed on Pakistan after the 2018 election under a ‘conspiracy,’ had been enjoying absolute rule and ‘spoon-feeding’ by the top state institutions during its four-year tenure.
“They (institutions) had been extending all kinds of support to the PTI for keeping its government intact and prolonging its rule,” he said, adding Imran Niazi also remained in habit of non-complying with the apex court orders in different cases.