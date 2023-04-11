Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party Pres­ident Asfandyar Wali Khan here Monday said that the progress and prosperity of Pakistan was linked with the strict implementation of the 1973 constitution. In a message on golden jubilee celebrations of the 1973 constitution here, the ANP President said that the great leader of the Awami National Party Abdul Wali Khan as opposition leader had played a key role in giving the country a unani­mous constitution and his efforts in this regard would be written in golden words in the history of Pakistan. He said that the era in which the 1973 Constitu­tion was drafted and ap­proved, it was a difficult period for the country and the unanimous constitu­tion was achieved due to the positive role played by the opposition leadership including Mir Ghous Ba­zenjo and Ameerzada Khan at that time. Asfandyar Wali said that democratic values would be weakened when the Constitution and parliament were not kept supreme.