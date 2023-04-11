Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Veterans Hockey Club Green beat Karachi Fitness Club to win the 2nd Floodlights Ramadan Veteran Hockey Tournament here at Dr. Mohammad Ali Shah Islahuddin Hockey Stadium on Sunday. In a one-sided final contest, Pakistan veterans dominated and scored six goals to win the match.

Karachi Fitness Club managed to score only one goal. For the winning side, Olympians Kashif Jawad and Sameer Hussain scored two goals each whereas Olympians Qamar Ibrahim and Mohammad Ali netted the ball once each. Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori attended the closing ceremony of the event. While speaking on the occasion, Tessori said it is important for Olympians to come forward and save hockey.

“Hockey is our national game and we have to save it,” he said. “Our Olympians need to come up and save this game,” he added. Tessori distributed prizes among the players and also handed over the trophy to champions. On the other hand, Olympians Jawad and Sameer shared the importance of departmental hockey. “Veterans have set a stage for hockey but the revival of national game is not possible without departmental hockey. If you want to save hockey, then departments are very important,” the Olympians said.