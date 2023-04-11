Share:

peshawar - peshawar has been designated as the Khyber pakhtunkhwa smoke-Free Capital. The provincial alliance for sustainable Tobacco Control and Blue Veins applaud the decision, which recognises the efforts and dedication of shah Fahad Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, Sania Safi Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), Imran Khan additional Deputy Commissioner peshawar (human rights and relief), Zainab Naqvi additional assistant Commissioner, other assistant Commissioners of peshawar and ajmal shah project Coordinator Tobacco Control Cell, special secretary health abid Kakakhel.

according to civil society, this milestone demonstrates the government’s commitment to promoting a healthier and cleaner environment for its citizens. Tobacco use is a leading cause of preventable death and disease, accounting for more than 8 million deaths globally each year. Tobacco is expected to be responsible for one in every six deaths worldwide by 2030, with low- and middle-income countries accounting for 80% of those deaths.

These initiatives are part of a larger effort to create healthier, more sustainable communities. Cities can work together to make tobacco use no longer the leading cause of preventable death and disease.

The District administration, Tobacco Control Cell, and Civil society Organizations are working to implement tobacco control policies, conduct awareness campaigns, and ensure compliance with the smoking ban in public spaces, according to sana ahmad, Coordinator of the Child right Movement (CrM) Khyber pakhtunkhwa. “Creating tobacco-free capital is critical to reducing the burden of tobacco-related diseases and improving our communities’ health and well-being,” Mr Zahoor, a civil society activist, said.

“Cities can create environments that support healthy behaviours and promote tobacco-free living by implementing evidence-based policies and interventions.” Cities have a unique opportunity to set an example in terms of reducing tobacco use and creating healthier communities. Cities can set the tone for public health policies that have a significant impact on the health and well-being of their residents because they are the economic, cultural, and political hubs of their regions.