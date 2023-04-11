Share:

PESHAWAR - Musarrat Hilali, Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court, has ordered the jail staff to move the juvenile inmates to a location with all essential amenities. On Monday, the CJ suddenly visited the Central Jail in Peshawar. The CJ had also paid a visit to the district jail in Mardan recently where a number of problems were found and instructions for corrective action were given to the officials concerned.

It was discovered during the visit to the Central Prison Peshawar that young offenders were housed in a cramped, unsanitary barrack where detainees were suffering from various skin conditions. Other communicable diseases might also spread as a result of this. The inmates were to be moved to a location that should have all necessary amenities, according to a directive given to the superintendent jail. Also, the judicial magistrate was instructed to go to the jail and make petty nature decisions as soon as possible. It was noted that many inmates awaiting trial were housed in a cramped barrack with no room to even sit properly.

The inmates in the crammed barracks complained that there was insufficient management of their food and other amenities. Due to the poor management, the Chief Justice expressed her disappointment and gave everyone involved the go-ahead to make improvements in the areas that were expressly brought up during the visit. To make sure that all prisoners receive basic amenities in accordance with the law, a stringent follow-up system will be developed, she said. Additionally, the Chief Justice went to the female barracks and observed that they were clean.