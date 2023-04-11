Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to ensure sanctity of the Constitution.

In his message of felicitation to the nation on completion of 50 years of the 1973 Constitution of the country, he said the constitution is protector and guiding principle of Pakistan and we can sacrifice our lives to protect it.

The Prime Minister said the Constitution keeps the nation united and it is the mother of all state institutions.

He said the Constitution is a unanimously agreed upon civil agreement among all stakeholders living in Pakistan.

Shehbaz Sharif said it is a pleasant coincidence in the country’s history that on the occasion of the Constitution’s golden jubilee celebrations, all the pro-democracy, people-friendly, and pro-constitution parties are in power.