Share:

ISLAMABAD - The officials of police station Ramna have arrested 32 outlaws including 10 proclaimed offenders and court absconders involved in a series of criminal activities during the last month, informed a police spokesman on Monday.

He said that the Ramna police station teams also recovered looted items worth Rs 10.67 million including vehicles, motorbikes, mobile phones, cash, laptop and valuables from their possession.

According to the details, the Ramna police station teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 32 criminals and 10 absconders during the last month. Police teams also recovered vehicles, motorbikes, mobile phones, laptops, gold ornaments, cash and valuables worth Rs 10.67 million from their possession.

Ramna police teams arrested five accused including two active members of the gang involved in theft and street crime and recovered mobile phones and cash worth Rs 0.78 million from their possession. While 05 accused involved in house burglary activities were arrested and mobile phones, laptops, jewellery and cash worth Rs 1 lakh 24 thousands recovered from their possession.

Similarly, 11 accused including 5 active members of 02 gangs involved in car and motorcycle lifting were arrested and 02 vehicles, 12 motorcycles and spare parts worth Rs 1.65 million recovered from their possession. Moreover, a stolen vehicle worth Rs 07 million was recovered and action was also taken against the accused involved in it. During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders, the Ramna police teams arrested 10 absconders and proclaimed offenders.

Meanwhile, a team of PS Sabzi Mandi rounded up a wanted member of inter-provisional snatcher gang involved in snatching activities and recovered snatched cash, mobile phone, weapons with ammunition and vehicle used in crimes from his possession, he said. A Shahzad Town police team succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of an inter-provisional snatcher gang involved in snatching activities in various areas of the city. The accused was identified as Muhammad Ali. Police team also recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, weapons with ammunition and car used in crime from his possession.