GOLDEN JUBILEE OF 1973 CONSTITUTION.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday vowed to ensure the sanctity of the Constitution by making Pakistan economically developed and indepen­dent and by facilitating common people.

"Constitution is the protector and guid­ing principle of Paki­stan and we can sacri­fice our lives to protect it," he said in his mes­sage to the nation. The prime minister felici­tated the nation on the completion of 50 years of the 1973 Constitu­tion of the country.

He also paid tributes to all the political par­ties, leaders, and parlia­mentarians who formu­lated the constitution for the country. "We pay tribute to all the respect­ed personalities who el­evated the sanctity of the Constitution and continue to play role in its strength during the last 50 years," he added.

PM Shehbaz said the Constitution of Pakistan 1973 was the extract of the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Muham­mad Iqbal, and other founders of Pakistan. He said the Constitution of Pakistan kept the nation united. Terming it the mother of all state institutions, he said Constitution is a unanimous­ly agreed upon civil agreement among all the stakeholders living in Pakistan. The prime minister said despite untoward incidents and conspiracies that happened in the past, the Constitution maintained its existence in the country. He said Zulfikar Ali Bhu­tto was not only the architect of the Constitution but also the one to sacrifice his own life for its sanctity. “I particularly salute Benazir Bhutto and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who played a his­toric role in promoting, saving, and upholding the Constitution of Pakistan,” he added. He said it was a pleasant coincidence in the country’s history that on the oc­casion of the Constitution’s gold­en jubilee celebrations, all the pro-democracy, people-friendly, and pro-constitution.