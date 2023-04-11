Share:

NEW YORK - A prominent Imam was stabbed in the back while leading prayers at a mosque in Paterson, a city in the US state of New Jersey, on Sunday, according to media reports. The Imam, Sayed Elnakib, was beginning the fajr prayers at the Omar Mosque in South Paterson when the assailant -- a person named Serif Zorba -- stabbed him twice at around 5:30 a.m. local time, (2:30 a.m. PST), the reports said.

The attacker was quickly restrained by other worshippers at the mosque. Imam Elnakib, 65, was taken to nearby St. Joseph’s Medical Center where he was listed in serious but stable condition. About 200 people were at the mosque, when the prayers began. Authorities said the attacker was not a member of the mosque but had prayed there before, according to a New Jersey TV station.

The mosque will increase security but remain open, a spokesman for the mosque said. Zorba, the alleged assailant, was later charged with first-degree attempted murder and two weapons offences. He was scheduled to make a first appearance in court on Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The City’s Mayor, Andre Sayegh, told reporters that he visited the Imam in the hospital and appreciated “the immediate apprehension of his assailant.” Councilman Al Abdelaziz, who represents the neighborhood in which the attack happened, said that the community must “come together to support one another and denounce all forms of hate and violence.”