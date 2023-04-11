Share:

After the Supreme Court office returned KP elections petition with objections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday approached the Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking polls within the 90-day period.

The petition, moved by Mushtaq Ghani, has challenged the KP governor’s March 24 announcement as well as the ECP’s March 27 notification declaring Oct 8 as the date for elections.

The petition maintained that KP governor violated the Constitution by ignoring and disobeying the Supreme Court’s clear instructions regarding the provincial elections schedule.

The governor first set May 28 as the date for the elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the ECP did not notify the schedule. Later on, the ECP announced October 8 as date for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) polls which is “illegal and unconstitutional”.

The petitioner asked the court to direct the governor to give the election date nearest to the 90-day period. “The election commission should be instructed to release the election schedule as soon as it receives a date,” it stated.

Similarly, Mushtaq Ghani had also approached the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the KP governor over a delay in elections in the province.

Yesterday, the supreme court registrar’s office returned the plea after raising three objections. The registrar’s office objected that fees was not paid along with the plea submitted in court.

They further stated that the complete documents were not attached to the plea and the reason for filing the plea was also not mentioned in the plea.