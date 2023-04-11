Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its chairman Im­ran Khan were scared of the growing popularity of Mary­am Nawaz among the masses.

She, in a tweet, said fear of Maryam Nawaz was obvi­ous among those who were disowned by the public and afraid of going outside of their homes without any protection. Lashing out at the PTI’s activ­ists for spreading fake news against Maryam Nawaz, the minister said it was the wife of Imran Khan who was involved in stealing gifts from Toshakhana and demanding five Karat diamond ring from a business tycoon. It was only the wife of Imran Khan who came into the limelight for such news, she said, adding PTI activists would never find such reports against Maryam Nawaz. She said breaking news about corruption could only be attributed to Imran Khan who stole an expensive wristwatch from Toshakhana and hatched a conspiracy against the country by using a diplomatic cabel (cipher) to achieve his ulterior motives.