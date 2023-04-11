Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Monday that clean drink­ing water and an effective sew­age system was the basic right of every citizen, adding that there was no room for negli­gence when it came to the in­stallation of water supply lines, reservoirs and providing basic facilities to the citizens. He stat­ed these remarks while chair­ing a meeting of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) held to review the matters relating to the rehabilitation of projects. “WASA will become a true pub­lic institution under the care­taker government. In order to solve the problems of the citi­zens, WASA must forgo its con­ventional methods and adopt the modern ones,” he directed. The chief minister also vowed to provide the basic facilities of life to the citizens by improv­ing the efficiency of WASA and other institutions. The Punjab chief secretary, housing secre­tary, finance secretary, Lahore division commissioner, Lahore deputy commissioner, WASA managing director and other officers concerned attended the meeting.