LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Monday that clean drinking water and an effective sewage system was the basic right of every citizen, adding that there was no room for negligence when it came to the installation of water supply lines, reservoirs and providing basic facilities to the citizens. He stated these remarks while chairing a meeting of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) held to review the matters relating to the rehabilitation of projects. “WASA will become a true public institution under the caretaker government. In order to solve the problems of the citizens, WASA must forgo its conventional methods and adopt the modern ones,” he directed. The chief minister also vowed to provide the basic facilities of life to the citizens by improving the efficiency of WASA and other institutions. The Punjab chief secretary, housing secretary, finance secretary, Lahore division commissioner, Lahore deputy commissioner, WASA managing director and other officers concerned attended the meeting.
Agencies
April 11, 2023
