QUETTA - Provincial Home Minister Mir Zi­aullah Langu on Monday visited the ration packing unit which was announced by Chief Minister Balo­chistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo for 0.1 million families.

On the occasion, Director General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Naseer Ahmad Nasir gave a briefing regarding the distribution of ration, apprising that ration packets had been distributed in 10 districts so far.

“Ration packing and distribution work is going on day-and-night. The PDMA staff and officers are monitor­ing all ration units,” DG PDMA Naseer Nasir said. Senior SMBR Roshan Ali Sheikh said that the ration was being delivered to the Deputy Commission­ers of all districts, who then distrib­ute the ration to the beneficiaries of their respective districts.

He said that ration distribution was being monitored at the district level as well. Mir Ziaullah Langu said the process of purchasing and distribut­ing of ration had been started imme­diately after the announcement made by the chief minister.

He said that the quality and quan­tity of ration were being continuously monitored. The administration of all the districts was fully cooperating to make the distribution process trans­parent, the DG PDMA said.