KARACHI - A high-level security meeting was held at the head­quarters Pakistan Rangers Sindh presided over by Director General (DG) Pakistan Rangers Sindh Ma­jor General Azhar Waqas, in which the overall situ­ation of law and order in Karachi was reviewed.

The meeting also reviewed in detail the special se­curity plan for Youm-e-Ali (AS), night of Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Fitr and the Pakistan—New Zealand cricket series and the measures to be taken in this regard were approved, said a news release on Monday.

To increase patrolling and snap-checking to pre­vent street crime, a joint plan was formed to arrest criminals with the help of modern technology.

On the occasion, the law enforcement agencies also re-evaluated the strategy regarding ensuring the law and order situation, keeping strict sur­veillance on any kind of religious hatred, forcible Zakat, Fitra and elements spreading extremism. AIGP Karachi, Additional Commissioner Karachi, DIGP CTD, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, DIGPs of East, South, West, CIA and Traffic, Special Branch and senior officers of Rangers and other agencies attended the meeting.