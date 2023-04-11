Share:

Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the National Assembly has been turned into a debating club where people's wishes and their right to vote are being slaughtered.

In his message on the social networking site Twitter uploaded on Tuesday, the former minister said that despite the order of the Supreme Court, the Election Commission had not received Rs21 billion. The decision of the Supreme Court had been violated, he addde. "If the Constitution and the law are not upheld, there will be no time to bemoan the missed opportunity," he warned.

آج سپریم کورٹ کےحکم کےباوجودالیکشن کمیشن کو21ارب نہیں ملےاورفیصلے کی نفی کی گئی ہے۔سارے ہتھکنڈےچوروں کے ٹولے کوعوام پر مسلط رکھنےکےلیےکیےجارہےہیں اور عوام کی امنگوں کو کچلاجارہا ہے۔الیکشن روکنے اور سپریم کورٹ کے فیصلے سے بھاگنے کے لیے10 روز میں کابینہ کے ریکارڈ 10 اجلاس ہوئے ہیں SBP governor, secretaries attend WB and IMF spring meetings today — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) April 11, 2023

Sheikh Rashid wrote that all tactics were being used to keep the band of thieves imposed on the masses. The aspirations of the people were being crushed. A record 10 cabinet meetings had been held in 10 days to stop the election and run away from the Supreme Court's decision, he deplored.

He warned the violators of constitution against tragic end. "The people want to solve their problems through ballot," he said.

Mr Ahmed wrote that he would return to the country today. The former minister is in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.