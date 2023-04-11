Share:

RAWALPINdI - On the direction of the director General Rawalpindi development Authority Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, a meeting was held in the Tehsil Hall Gujar Khan about the new determination of urban boundaries by RdA (Peri-Urban Structure Plan and Side development Zone), RdA spokesman said on Monday.

He said that the Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan, director Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Rawalpindi development Authority (RdA) Muhammad Tahir Meo, the director Land RdA Ghazanfar Ali Awan, deputy director Agriculture department, Mott Mcdonald Pakistan team and others participated in the meeting. In the meeting, the consultant of Mott Macdonald Pakistan Company gave a detailed presentation about the proposals of Peri-Urban Structure. They were informed about the new urban limits and restrictions. Later, the consultant and RdA officers also answered questions about Peri-Urban.

He further said that the public is requested if there are objections or suggestions related to Tehsil Gujar Khan Peri-Urban, it can be submitted to the offices of the director Metropolitan Planning RdA and Assistant Commissioner Gujar Khan within the next seven days so that the objections and suggestions can be included in it. For more information in this regard, director Metropolitan Planning can be contacted during office hours on this phone number: 051- 5554043. In this regard, he added that keeping in mind the transparency, the Peri-Urban structure plan of tehsils of Rawalpindi, Gujar Khan, Kallar Syedan, Taxila and Kahuta has been completed and have been uploaded on the RdA website www.rda.gop.pk.