The government’s plan to work towards moving away from gas and work towards a transition to electricity for the commercial, industrial and residential sectors has been a long time coming. Editorials in this newspaper have recommended this policy shift for over a decade due to the dwindling gas reserves and the lack of any load management to meet the shortfall.

Many experts have pointed to the mismanagement of Pakistan’s gas reserves as the major reason for the shortfall, but in reality, tapping into a resource that you have in abundance makes perfect sense. The only problem is that the lack of planning for its eventual shortage by investing in other sources of energy or finding additional reserves is the trap that Pakistan made for itself.

At this time, Pakistan’s non-renewable energy resources are scarce, when compared to our economic and domestic needs. This is why investing in renewable energy is the only way to guarantee long-term energy security for both commercial and domestic purposes.

Hydroelectric and solar power hold the key to our energy mix for the future, and it is hoped that these two streams will be a priority for the government going forward. The ten-year timeline announced by the new policy is certainly too long given the scarcity, but at the same time ambitious, given our sluggishness to make such a big change. It already comes too late, but this is something that Pakistan will have to contend with going forward, due to poor decision making in the past.

The plan will also include a shift towards more energy-efficient buildings, which is both costly and requires serious enforcement of rules and regulations. This is something we have struggled with in the past, Ultimately, the next five years are crucial in deciding the fate of our energy security, and the next two terms of government will be essential in ensuring Pakistan has a secure future or making things worse through inaction and inconsistency.