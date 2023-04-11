Share:

RAWALPINdI - A two-year old toddler was killed while four others including three women suffered critical injuries when passenger van turned turtle due to tyre burst in Gujar Khan, informed Rescue 1122 spokesman on Monday. The dead body and maimed passengers were rushed to Rural Health Centre (RHC) by the Rescue 1122 where doctors provided medical treatment to injured persons.

The deceased child has been identified as Subhan, whereas injured included Fayyaz (40), Shanzay (16), Bushra Bibi (30) and Maria (17), he said. Local police also reached the accident spot and started investigated into accident. Meanwhile, dead body of a newborn girl was found from heap of garbage near Cheema Plaza at Khayaban-e-Sir Syed. The Rescue 1122 moved the body to mortuary of Holy Family Hospital (HFH) after local police completed the investigation.

Likewise, New Town police registered a case against the assailant involved in gunning down a man outside HFH and began investigation. According to PS New Town officials, police teams have been constituted to arrest the accused.