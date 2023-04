Share:

KARACHI - All the public and private educa­tional institutes under the admin­istrative control of the Sindh School Education and Literacy Department would remain closed on Wednes­day, April 12, on account of Youm-e-Ali (AS). The above decision was taken in the Steering Committee meeting of the Sindh School Educa­tion and Literacy Department on February 22, 2022, according to the communiqué here Monday