LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi has addressed concerns regarding the captaincy of Babar Azam in the national team. Sethi clarified his stance on the matter and urged cricketing circles and media to support Babar instead of making the issue controversial. Taking to Twitter, Sethi clarified all the gossip around Babar’s captaincy.

“For months, media and cricketing circles have been discussing pros and cons of retaining Babar Azam as captain in all formats of the game. Since this decision is ultimately Chairman’s, I have sought views of Selection Committees headed by Shahid Afridi and now Haroon Rashid. “Both Committees thought matter merited discussion but both later came to the conclusion that the status quo should be retained.

I have subsequentlypublicly stated this position. In the final analysis, my decision will be subject to the success or failure of the status quo. “I will also be guided by what the Selectors and Director Cricket Ops and Head Coach have to say going forward. I expect they will be in the best position to advise me.

Therefore, we should support Babar and not make matter controversial in the interests of the national team,” he wrote. In a YouTube interview on Sunday, Sethi disclosed that Shahid Afridi-led selection committee suggested a change in Pakistan team’s captaincy. “When we appointed previous selection committee, they asked us to do some changes including captain Babar Azam,” he shared. “When the new selection committee came, they said let the things continue. I said ok because I don’t interfere in cricket matters. I believe in the suggestions I get from cricket people,” he added.