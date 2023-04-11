Share:

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of PSX declined by 213.75 points on Monday, showing a negative change of 0.53 percent, closing at 39,835.90 points against 40,049.65 points the previous day. A total of 105,892,904 shares were traded during the day as compared to 135,135,452 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 1.835 billion against Rs 3.201 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 341 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 134 of them recorded gains and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 34,131,174 shares at Rs 1.19 per share, JS Bank Ltd. with 10,396,500 shares at Rs 4.46 per share, and K-Electric with 5,622,178 shares at Rs 2.01 per share.

Khyber Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 39.80 per share price, closing at Rs 570.52, whereas the runner-up was Murree Brewery with a Rs 14.85 rise in its per share price to Rs 334.85. Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 75.55 per share closing at Rs 942.33, followed by Pak Services with a Rs 66.06 decline to close at Rs 825.55.