The Sindh High Court on Tuesday converted plea of an elderly mother of slain youth from Larkana in constitutional petition.

The court has fixed hearing of the petition on April 14, by a two-member bench headed by Justice Karim Khan Agha.

An elderly mother reached Sindh High Court to complain cold blooded murder of her son as police handed over the case to Jirga for justice.

“My son Ahmad Ali Brohi was kidnapped and murdered on January 27,” petition read. “The case has been registered after order from the sessions judge,” according to the petition.

The mother of slain youth refused to accept the Jirga decision, which imposed five million rupees fine on murderers.

She pleaded to the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court to take notice of the crime and order arrest of the accused.

“Ahmad Ali Brohi was a student and preparing for the CSS examinations,” the victim’s brother said.

“Khan Mohammad Brohi, Saifullah, Abdul Aziz, Ramzan Brohi and others abducted my brother,” he said. “His kidnapping FIR was filed at Sachal police station of Larkana,” he added.

“My brother Ali Ahmad Brohi’s dead body was thrown in Rohri Canal after murder,” brother said.

“The police instead of taking action against kidnappers, handed over the matter to Jirga. The accused confessed of murder and throwing my brother’s body in canal in front of the Jirga,” he said.

“We don’t want five million, we want arrest and hanging of the murder culprits,” mother of the slain youth lamented.