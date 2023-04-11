Share:

KARACHI - Amidst protest and boycott by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sindh Assembly on Mon­day passed a resolution and de­manded the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the polls for the national and all provincial assemblies across the country at a time.

Moved by Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran and supported by Mut­tahida Qaumi Movement-Paki­stan (MQM-P), the PTI opposed the resolution and protested against it. Soon after the mover started reading out the resolu­tion, the PTI lawmakers rose to protest against it.

Carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and his photos, the PTI members gathered in front of the speaker’s rostrum and chanted slogans. They, later, boycotted the proceedings.

The resolution reads, “The Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is the supreme docu­ment and it is the duty of every institution to uphold the Consti­tution.” In the resolution it was added that recently a controver­sy had arisen due to a decision regarding the holding of elec­tions in Punjab and Khyber Pak­htunkhwa. “Four Hon’ble judges have dismissed the Suo Moto while three Hon’ble judges have issued directions to the Elec­tion Commission of Pakistan (for holding polls). It is a settled principle of law that decisions are taken by majority and mi­nority cannot prevail over the view of the majority. It is in the interest of the sanctity that is to the judiciary in our Constitution that the view of the majority should prevail,” it added.

The resolution read that it is only the Parliament which can amend the Constitution and the judges through interpreta­tion cannot insert words into the Constitution or rewrite the same. “That the spirit of the 18th Constitutional amend­ment for the purposes of free and fair elections was to em­power the Election Commission of Pakistan and have caretaker governments at the time of gen­eral elections. Therefore, to en­sure free and fair elections, it is imperative that elections for the national and provincial as­semblies take place at the same time,” the resolution read.

GOLDEN JUBILEE OF 1973 CONSTITUTION

At outset of the proceedings, Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu moved a resolution to pay tribute to the authors of 1973 constitution on its golden jubilee. In the resolution it was maintained that the Constitu­tion of Pakistan was passed by the National Assembly on April 10, 1973, and has since served as the supreme law of the land for the past fifty years.

The resolution paid tribute to the founding members of Pakistan and national assembly members who passed the con­stitution 1973.

“This house demands the government of Pakistan to take all necessary steps to promote public awareness and under­standing of the Constitution of Pakistan, and to ensure its effec­tive implementation across the country,” it read.

The resolution also called upon all political parties, civil society and other stakehold­ers to join hands in upholding and defending the Constitu­tion Pakistan, and to work together towards a stronger, more prosperous and demo­cratic country.

Speaking on the resolutions, the PPP lawmakers and provin­cial ministers vehemently criti­cised the three-member Supreme Court bench led by the chief jus­tice. They alleged the bench to work as a facilitator to former prime minister Imran Khan.

Labour Mininster Saeed Ghani said that according to Ar­ticle 68, conduct of judges can­not be discussed in the assem­bly but it was only applicable when the judges follow their code of conduct.

“Now the judges are breach­ing their code of conduct which they took oath to fol­low,” he added.

Ghani said that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard many cases and disqualified some leaders for lifetime but when he heard Imran Khan’s disqualifi­cation, he termed it ‘black law’.

“The judges should not vio­late the law after falling in love with one political party. If they want to fall in love with the political party, they should contest election on the party’s ticket,” he added.

Opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the ECP was bound to hold elections within 90 days as per the con­stitution. He said that the care­taker setup cannot prevail more than three months. He said that ancestors of Zia ul Huq and Per­vaiz Musharraf were running away from the polls.