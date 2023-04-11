KARACHI - Amidst protest and boycott by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution and demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold the polls for the national and all provincial assemblies across the country at a time.
Moved by Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Ghanwer Ali Khan Isran and supported by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), the PTI opposed the resolution and protested against it. Soon after the mover started reading out the resolution, the PTI lawmakers rose to protest against it.
Carrying placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial and his photos, the PTI members gathered in front of the speaker’s rostrum and chanted slogans. They, later, boycotted the proceedings.
The resolution reads, “The Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan is the supreme document and it is the duty of every institution to uphold the Constitution.” In the resolution it was added that recently a controversy had arisen due to a decision regarding the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Four Hon’ble judges have dismissed the Suo Moto while three Hon’ble judges have issued directions to the Election Commission of Pakistan (for holding polls). It is a settled principle of law that decisions are taken by majority and minority cannot prevail over the view of the majority. It is in the interest of the sanctity that is to the judiciary in our Constitution that the view of the majority should prevail,” it added.
The resolution read that it is only the Parliament which can amend the Constitution and the judges through interpretation cannot insert words into the Constitution or rewrite the same. “That the spirit of the 18th Constitutional amendment for the purposes of free and fair elections was to empower the Election Commission of Pakistan and have caretaker governments at the time of general elections. Therefore, to ensure free and fair elections, it is imperative that elections for the national and provincial assemblies take place at the same time,” the resolution read.
GOLDEN JUBILEE OF 1973 CONSTITUTION
At outset of the proceedings, Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuhu moved a resolution to pay tribute to the authors of 1973 constitution on its golden jubilee. In the resolution it was maintained that the Constitution of Pakistan was passed by the National Assembly on April 10, 1973, and has since served as the supreme law of the land for the past fifty years.
The resolution paid tribute to the founding members of Pakistan and national assembly members who passed the constitution 1973.
“This house demands the government of Pakistan to take all necessary steps to promote public awareness and understanding of the Constitution of Pakistan, and to ensure its effective implementation across the country,” it read.
The resolution also called upon all political parties, civil society and other stakeholders to join hands in upholding and defending the Constitution Pakistan, and to work together towards a stronger, more prosperous and democratic country.
Speaking on the resolutions, the PPP lawmakers and provincial ministers vehemently criticised the three-member Supreme Court bench led by the chief justice. They alleged the bench to work as a facilitator to former prime minister Imran Khan.
Labour Mininster Saeed Ghani said that according to Article 68, conduct of judges cannot be discussed in the assembly but it was only applicable when the judges follow their code of conduct.
“Now the judges are breaching their code of conduct which they took oath to follow,” he added.
Ghani said that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard many cases and disqualified some leaders for lifetime but when he heard Imran Khan’s disqualification, he termed it ‘black law’.
“The judges should not violate the law after falling in love with one political party. If they want to fall in love with the political party, they should contest election on the party’s ticket,” he added.
Opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said that the ECP was bound to hold elections within 90 days as per the constitution. He said that the caretaker setup cannot prevail more than three months. He said that ancestors of Zia ul Huq and Pervaiz Musharraf were running away from the polls.