Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Mon­day to review anti-terrorist op­erations currently underway in the kacha area.

The CTD presented a report in which it was disclosed that terrorist organizations were present in the kacha area and concrete evidence of their con­tacts with anti-national ele­ments and foreign contacts had been traced.

The meeting was told that Sindh, Balochistan and Pun­jab police will be conducting a joint operation against terror­ists in the kacha area for the first time. More than 11 thou­sand personnel of the Punjab police will take part in this ex­tensive operation. The meeting decided to set up permanent infrastructure after eliminating terrorists’ hideouts and vowed that the writ of the state will be ensured in any case.

The CM asserted that the ter­rorists, challenging the govern­ment’s writ in the kacha area will not find a place to hide and their facilitators will also be brought under the net of the law. He directed health secre­taries to immediately send a mobile hospital and 4×4 ambu­lances to the area.

The meeting was told that a plan had been chalked out to construct bridges, roads and checkpoints after the opera­tion. It also thanked the Paki­stan Army for the provision of modern weaponry and tech­nology to conduct this oper­ation.

The CM congratulated DPO Rahim Yar Khan and the inves­tigation team for the safe recov­ery of the two kidnapped chil­dren from Khanpur. He noted that the police showed profes­sionalism by quickly identify­ing the children.

The chief secretary, IG po­lice, ACS (Home), Joint DG In­telligence Bureau, CTD, spe­cial branch and Addl IGs of Operations Wing of Punjab, health secretaries and senior officials of law enforcement agencies attended the meet­ing. Addl IG (South Punjab), commissioner DG Khan, com­missioner Bahawalpur, RPO DG Khan, RPO Bahawalpur and others attended the meet­ing through a video link.

Separately, the caretaker chief Minister telephoned In­spector General of Police Doc­tor Usman Anwar who is super­vising the operation.

Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the well- being of injured po­lice personnel due to the firing of criminal elements during po­lice operation in the Kacha area Mohsin Naqvi also inquired af­ter well- being of the Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar for coming in the close range of firing.

Inspector General of Police informed that by the grace of Allah Almighty he was feeling fairly well adding that morale of the police is very high and is achieving triumphs in the op­eration. Mohsin Naqvi direct­ed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured police personnel.

Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that under the leadership of IG Police the injured police per­sonnel set an example of their utmost dutifulness and pro­fessionalism. He lauded that the police officers and person­nel participating in the opera­tion were heroes of the nation. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the joint operation launched by the Punjab and Sindh Police in or­der to purge the Kacha area from criminal elements was underway successfully adding that the operation will contin­ue till the elimination of the last criminal person.