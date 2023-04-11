LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi chaired a meeting at his office on Monday to review anti-terrorist operations currently underway in the kacha area.
The CTD presented a report in which it was disclosed that terrorist organizations were present in the kacha area and concrete evidence of their contacts with anti-national elements and foreign contacts had been traced.
The meeting was told that Sindh, Balochistan and Punjab police will be conducting a joint operation against terrorists in the kacha area for the first time. More than 11 thousand personnel of the Punjab police will take part in this extensive operation. The meeting decided to set up permanent infrastructure after eliminating terrorists’ hideouts and vowed that the writ of the state will be ensured in any case.
The CM asserted that the terrorists, challenging the government’s writ in the kacha area will not find a place to hide and their facilitators will also be brought under the net of the law. He directed health secretaries to immediately send a mobile hospital and 4×4 ambulances to the area.
The meeting was told that a plan had been chalked out to construct bridges, roads and checkpoints after the operation. It also thanked the Pakistan Army for the provision of modern weaponry and technology to conduct this operation.
The CM congratulated DPO Rahim Yar Khan and the investigation team for the safe recovery of the two kidnapped children from Khanpur. He noted that the police showed professionalism by quickly identifying the children.
The chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, CTD, special branch and Addl IGs of Operations Wing of Punjab, health secretaries and senior officials of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting. Addl IG (South Punjab), commissioner DG Khan, commissioner Bahawalpur, RPO DG Khan, RPO Bahawalpur and others attended the meeting through a video link.
Separately, the caretaker chief Minister telephoned Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar who is supervising the operation.
Mohsin Naqvi inquired after the well- being of injured police personnel due to the firing of criminal elements during police operation in the Kacha area Mohsin Naqvi also inquired after well- being of the Inspector General of Police Doctor Usman Anwar for coming in the close range of firing.
Inspector General of Police informed that by the grace of Allah Almighty he was feeling fairly well adding that morale of the police is very high and is achieving triumphs in the operation. Mohsin Naqvi directed to provide best treatment facilities to the injured police personnel.
Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that under the leadership of IG Police the injured police personnel set an example of their utmost dutifulness and professionalism. He lauded that the police officers and personnel participating in the operation were heroes of the nation. Mohsin Naqvi apprised that the joint operation launched by the Punjab and Sindh Police in order to purge the Kacha area from criminal elements was underway successfully adding that the operation will continue till the elimination of the last criminal person.