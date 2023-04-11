Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Madressatul Islam University Teachers’ As­sociation (SMUTA) on Monday observed a black day on the call of FAPUASA Sindh Chapter against the brutal murder of Dr Ajmal Sawand, an Assis­tant Professor of Sukkur IBA University by the hands of killers in Kandhkot district.

The faculty of SMIU has demanded action against tribal chieftains and feudal lords who are main culprits behind such tribal clashes and lives of innocent souls like Dr Ajmal Sawand.

Asif Hussain Samo, President of SMUTA while addressing the protest meeting held at SMIU condemned heinous murder of a young scientist in the field of Artificial Intelligence and said Dr Ajmal Sawand was a highly quali­fied young man, who had done his PhD from France and was serving young generation of his own land, but the murderers having tribal mindset martyred him.

Asif Hussain Samo further said that what mes­sage are we giving to the world that in the age of Artificial Intelligence, we are unable to protect our best minds. This speaks volumes of our gover­nance and society by large.

Asif Hussain Samo that already our country is passing through economic crises and this kind of incidents will also accelerate brain drain from the country. Quoting Dr Ajmal Sawand, Asif Hus­sain Samo said, “Once he had said to me that if we have to go other countries instead of serving our young nation, then why we have received ed­ucation from abroad?” He said this was not the first and the last incident of its nature over here in the country, if tribal and feudal system exists in the society with same power, then we shall lose more our great minds like Dr Ajmal Sawand, hence we have to continue our struggle against tribal clashes in the country and teaching com­munity will lead it.

Asif Hussain Samo said murder of Dr Ajmal Sawand is a murder of civilisation, a murder of education, and a murder of our young genera­tion. Thus, on behalf of SMUTA, he demanded complete action against the killers of Dr Ajmal Sawand and against those who are responsible for tribal clashes in Pakistan.

The protest meeting was attended by a large number of faculty members of SMIU and also the President of Sindh Madressatul Islam University Officers’ Association Mr Abdul Waheed Jatoi and other members of the association.