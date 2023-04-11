Share:

SOUL - Suga from the K-pop group BTS has come out with the track list for his upcoming album named D-Day. The comeback is the third volume of his hit Agust D series and will be released on April 21st. The track list reveals the collaborations featured on the album including an appearance from his bandmate J-Hope for the song Huh?! while the track Snooze will feature Ryuichi Sakamoto and The Rose’s Woosung. Some of the other tracks included in the album are D-Day, Amygdala, SDL, Interlude: Dawn, Life Goes On and more.

He will also be releasing his first solo documentary called SUGA: Road to D-Day globally on Disney+ and Weverse on April 21st. The documentary will follow the rapper on a road trip across several cities and will also give a look at the behindthe-scenes process of producing the album.