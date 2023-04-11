Share:

Today marks the completion of one year in office by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It was on this day last year when Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the country's Prime Minister after the successful adoption of no confidence motion by the National Assembly against the then Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In his tweets on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz said this has been a time of massive challenges and difficulties. Sharing his perspective on this year, he said under the watch of the PDM government, Pakistan managed to exit the FATF grey list. For this, he expressed his thanks to the excellent inter-ministerial coordination as well as support extended by the military leadership. He said it was a long journey but sustained efforts made it possible.

The Prime Minister said the present government focused on early completion of development and transport infrastructure projects in Islamabad. He said idea was to provide ease, comfort and affordable mobility to the people.