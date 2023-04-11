Share:

ISLAMABAD - Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Monday reassured the people by emphasising the commitment of the apex court judges to up­hold the Constitution of the Islamic Repub­lic of Pakistan in order to safeguard princi­ples of democracy and constitution­alism in the country. Speaking at a convention in connection with the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the 1973 Constitution, he said :“Let me assure you on behalf of my institu­tion that the apex court stands with this sacred document of the Consti­tution. After the blessings of Allah Al­mighty, we have the blessings of the Constitution, and it is recognized by all of us.”

He stated that the Constitution had been passed unanimously by the elected representatives at that time, with no negative votes except for four absentees.

He urged everyone to acknowl­edge and understand the sacred doc­ument of the Constitution, and to im­plement it in its true spirit. He also shared details about his induction as a judge of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) and highlighted the contribu­tions of his late father, Qazi Muham­mad Isa, who was a leader of the Pa­kistan Movement.

The bureaucracy, judiciary, and Parliament existed to serve and fa­cilitate the people. The judiciary had the responsibility to decide cas­es in accordance with the Constitu­tion, while the bureaucracy must im­plement laws that were beneficial for the people, and the Parliament should enact legislation for the wel­fare of the people.

He emphasized that the Constitu­tion guaranteed fundamental rights to the people, and it was distinct due to the articles related to the right to information, freedom of the press, and other important rights.