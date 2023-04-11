Share:

MARDAN - The University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Mardan and the Northwestern Polytechnical University (NPU) Xi’an, China, have partnered to empower the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to a press release issued on Monday, both universities intend to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) soon, recognising the importance of investing in youth as they represent the province’s future. A ceremony was held at UET Mardan in this regard. Several dignitaries attended the ceremony, including the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Computing, Prof Dr Imran Khan, the Registrar, Dr Muhammad Alam, the Director of P&D Engr Sajjad Ali, and faculty and students.

The Vice Chancellor of UET Mardan welcomed guests at a ceremony and highlighted the significance of the occasion. he mentioned that UET Mardan is the province’s second public sector engineering university, located in Mardan, which is strategically located on the CPEC route and close to the Rashakai industrial zone. Collaboration between NPU and UET Mardan will benefit both countries by facilitating student and faculty exchange programs, scholarships, and collaborative research activities.

NPU and UET Mardan discussed the establishment of collaborative research labs and centres of excellence. NPU provided an overview of its faculty’s expertise and dedication, and a video showcasing NPU activities was shown. A Q&A session was held with NPU and UET Mardan students. Cultural souvenirs were presented to the chief guest and guest of honour, and a tree was planted at the university to commemorate the Pakistan-China friendship.