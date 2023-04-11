Share:

JERUSALEM - A British-Israeli woman who was wounded in a suspected Palestinian gun attack on Friday in which two of her daughters were killed has died. Lucy Dee, 45, had been in a coma since the attack in the occupied West Bank. Her daughters Rina, 15, and Maia, 20, were buried on Sunday in the settlement of Kfar Etzion, with their father and three surviving siblings present.

The family moved to Israel nine years ago from the UK, where Lucy’s husband had served as a rabbi. Thousands of mourners attended the emotionally charged funeral of the sisters. In his eulogy Rabbi Leo Dee asked: “How will I explain to Lucy what has happened to our two precious gifts, Maia and Rina, when she wakes up from her coma?” Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem announced that Lucy (who was also known by her Hebrew name, Leah) Dee had died on Monday morning “despite great and constant efforts”.

Lucy, Rina and Maia were shot at as they were driving in the Jordan Valley in the northern West Bank on their way to a family holiday. Their vehicle crashed and the gunmen went up to the car and opened fire on the women at close range, Israeli media quoted investigators as saying. Israeli public broadcaster Kan reported that 22 bullet casings were found, apparently from a Kalashnikov assault rifle. Rabbi Dee told the BBC he was further ahead in a separate car when someone called him with news of the attack. He said he tried to call his wife and daughters but they did not answer. He then saw pictures online of the attacked car and recognised one of their suitcases on the back seat. PAlEStINIAN mINor KIllED by ISrAElI fIrE IN WESt bANK A Palestinian minor was killed and two others injured in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jericho on Monday, according to the Health Ministry.

A ministry statement said Mohammad Fayez Balhan, 15, was shot in the head and was transferred to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The ministry said two other people were injured by Israeli fire in their lower parts and were admitted to hospital for medical attention. According to eyewitnesses, Israeli forces raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp, triggering clashes with local residents. An Israeli military statement said army forces were operating in the camp, without providing any further details. Tensions have been running high across the Palestinian territories since Israeli police forcibly removed worshippers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque.