Share:

A large family community Aftar Dinner was organized by UKIM Slough which was attended by hundreds of Muslims as well as a large number of non-Muslims.

The Aftar dinner was attended by Slough Member of Parliament Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi while Slough Barrow Council’s dozens of current and former councilors also graced the occasion. A large number of Muslim and non-Muslim community men, women and children from Slough attended the Aftar Dinner organized by the UK Islamic Mission Slough.

Speaking at the event, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, MP, said that UKIM has been working in the areas of peace, brotherhood and charity. It is doing excellent work in the UK and internationally which is very important for any society. “Such organizations play an important role for the development and training of any society,” he added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Central Vice President of UK Islamic Mission Dr. Muhammad Arif, Maulana Usman Ansari and Branch President Chaudhry Abrar Hussain told the audience about the activities carried out by the UK Islamic Mission, in addition to highlighting the importance of Ramadan.

The work of UKIM was greatly appreciated by the community and councilors who participated in the event. At the end of the event, Aftar Dinner was served to the participants and gift hampers were handed over to the guests, which included the Holy Quran and books of Islamic teachings.

The Aftar Dinner was attended by Zafar Shahid, Vice President of UKIM Slough, Secretary Obaid Muhammad, Secretary Information Musa Waraich, Asif Tarar, Tanveer Saeed, Kashif Jafri, Muhammad Shahnawaz, Nauman Durrani, Muhammad Shahid, Waqas Gujjar, Nizam Ghouri and others.