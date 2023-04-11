Share:

ISLAMABAD - Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf, Vice Chief of Naval Staff here on Monday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Moham­mad Ishaq Dar. The meet­ing discussed the prevailing economic and security situ­ation of the country, said a press release. The minister commended the efforts of Pakistan Navy in protecting the country’s sea frontiers and maritime interests of Pakistan. Ishaq Dar further expressed confidence on the role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding the maritime boundaries and extended the government’s full sup­port to Pakistan Navy. The Vice Chief of Naval Staff thanked the Finance Minis­ter for his support and ap­preciation.