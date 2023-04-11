Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Transport Department (PTD) has de­cided to put a new burden on the poor people and took decision to increase fares of non-AC buses by more over 250 percent in view of the rising prices of diesel and petrol. PTD decided to increase the fares of non-AC buses by more than 250% and new fares for inter and intra-city non-AC bus services will be implemented from April 25. Fares of the non-AC bus service running between different cities will be in­creased by 233 to 267 percent.An increase of up to 267 percent in the fares of non-AC buses and wagons has also been approved. The cur­rent fare of traveling from one to four km is Rs14, which will be Rs47 after an increase of Rs33. Due to increase in fares immediately af­ter Eid-ul-Fitr, it will be expensive for passen­gers to return to their cities from native towns.