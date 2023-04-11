Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid on Tuesday announced that the party would not let the corrupt Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to escape elections.

Speaking at a meeting with party leaders from different cities, Ms Rashid slammed the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) courtiers for their lies during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ms Rashid criticised PMLN leader Attaullah Tarar for trying but failing to hide the corruption and loot made by his party.

She also accused Nawaz Sharif's supporters of attacking the judiciary to avoid elections and demanded that Mr Tarar bring back the "fugitive" and "convicted" criminal Mr Sharif to the country.

Ms Rashid further stated that the PDM government had shaken the public with high inflation in just one year, destroying the country's economy.

She added that the rupee had depreciated significantly compared to the dollar in the same period.

The PTI leader reiterated that PTI would not let the PDM escape elections.

The PTI was determined to hold the PDM accountable for its mismanagement and corruption, which caused significant harm to the country's economy and people.