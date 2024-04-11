Thursday, April 11, 2024
PM lauds Army, Police for ensuring law & order during Eid

PM lauds Army, Police for ensuring law & order during Eid
Web Desk
2:46 PM | April 11, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has commended Pakistan Army and personnel of Police and other security agencies for ensuring law and order in the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

In a statement, the Prime Minister was appreciative of steps taken by the officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, the Inspector Generals of Police of the four provinces, the heads of the security agencies and the officers of the administration.

He said the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army and security agencies have rendered immense sacrifices for the establishment of law and order in the country.

The Prime Minister said the entire nation salutes the officers and personnel of the Pakistan Army, Police, Security agencies and Administration who are assigned to perform their duties away from their loved ones on the occasion of Eid.

