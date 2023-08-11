4 women killed in 24 hours in separate incidents

Rawalpindi-As many as four women were killed in different parts of district in last 24 hours while police launched investigations into murder cases after filing First Information Reports (FIRs), informed sources on Thursday.

Also, armed dacoits deprived two women of mobile phones and purses on gunpoint in broad daylight in Gujar Khan, they added.

Interestingly, the boss of Rawalpindi police Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has engaged himself in controlling traffic rush on roads — which is prime responsibility of chief traffic officer by the law — instead of combating street crime.

According to sources, a 75-year-old woman was placed under severe torture allegedly by the three men when her cattle went into their fields for grazing in Bandot, the limits of Police Station Jatli. Later, the troika stabbed the women with sharp axes to death and fled from the scene, they said adding that police reached at crime scene on alert by the locals and collected evidence besides recording statements of eye witnesses.

Rescue 1122 moved the body of woman to hospital for autopsy while police registered case against the three killers. The deceased was identified as Noor Begum.

Raids are being carried out to arrest the accused namely Zia and Abdul , according to the spokesman of police.

Similarly, a man shot dead two of his married sisters in the name of honor in Mastala village, the precinct of PS Jatli, sources said.

The deceased women were identified as Nazia Norin and Sadia Norin, whose bodies were moved to hospital for autopsy.

The killer indentified as Rizwan managed to escape from the scene after committing crime and police have launched a manhunt to arrest the killer after filing FIR against him. Police said that both sisters were living with their parents after having brawls with hubbies.

Wah Cantt police held a man on charges of stabbing his 14-year-old daughter to death and put him behind the bars. A case has also been registered against the killer while further investigation was on.

On the other hand, two armed dacoits riding on a motorcycle intercepted a rickshaw with two working women were on board in Barki, a suburb of Gujar Khan, in broad daylight and pointed pistols on them. Later, the dacoits snatched purses and mobile phones from the women and fled from the scene.

The victim women lodged complaints with PS Gujar Khan for filing cases against the fleeing dacoits.