5th All Pakistan Veteran Football Mela from tomorrow

LAHORE-The 5th All Pakistan Veteran Football Mela prepares to captivate football enthusiasts from August 12th to 14th at the Jallo Park Football Club Ground.

Sardar Naveed Haider Khan, in conjunction with Mian Abbas, the Patron of the Pakistan International Football Veterans Association, shared this exciting news during a press conference hosted at a local hotel on Thursday. This cherished Veterans Football Mela is renowned for its grandeur, commemorating the country’s Independence Day on 14th August in a befitting manner.

“Behold as the participating teams, comprising stalwarts hailing from Karachi, Quetta, Chitral, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, alongside former world football captains, grace the pitch with their skill and spirit. Sports Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Wahab Riaz will grace the opening ceremony as chief guest on August 12,” exclaimed Sardar Naveed, exuding enthusiasm for the event.

He emphasized that this endeavor stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to propel football’s prominence in the nation. The objective is to rekindle the dynamism of football’s bygone era, breathing life into these legends who have been relegated to the confines of their homes.

Lamenting the lack of governmental support, Sardar Naveed revealed, “Despite our pleas for cooperation falling on deaf ears, we have taken it upon ourselves to uphold this noble cause. The vitality of engaging our football icons in wholesome activities cannot be overstated. “Our dedication stems from the earnest desire to inspire these luminaries to share their profound knowledge and skills with the younger generation,” he added.

“I am extremely grateful to Mian Abbas, Chief Patron of Pakistan International Veterans Football Association, for his great support and especially for taking the initiative of conducting this prestigious tournament. I am also thankful to Pepsi, one of the leading International Brand, for coming forward as the Brand Sponsor of this event, which is a great support for our great legendary players,” he asserted.

As the 5th All Pakistan Veteran Football Mela readies to unfold its splendor, football aficionados and patriots alike eagerly anticipate this fusion of sports and national celebration. The legacy of Pakistan’s football heritage is primed for a resurgence, guided by the indomitable spirits of the veterans themselves.