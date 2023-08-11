Friday, August 11, 2023
76th Jashn-e-Azadi preparations begin in city

Our Staff Reporter
August 11, 2023
FAISALABAD  -  Preparations for Jashn-e-Azadi (In­dependence celebrations) are gain­ing momentum in the city as three days are left to celebrate the 76th Independence Day with national zeal and zest.

Shopkeepers and vendors have set up stalls with colourful lights at roadsides, streets and mohallas to attract people to sell decoration material like green flags, bounties, badges, caps, etc.

Three bazaars of Clock Tower Chowk —Ameenpur Bazaar, Jhang Bazaar and Bohawana Bazaar—be­sides book shops, markets in Jhal Chowk, D-ground, Jalvi Market, Samanabad, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Raza Abad Millat Road have flooded with decoration material, national flags, bounties, variety of badges, stickers, children caps, por­traits of founder of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal and other national heroes.

Shopkeepers and vendors at Re­gal Road outside Anarkali Bazaar, Jhal Chowk, Madina Bazaar in Gh­ulam Muhammad Abad are giving a green look due to display of green shirts and white apparels.

Our Staff Reporter

