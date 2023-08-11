Admissions underway in Autumn semester at IUB

BAHAWALPUR - The Autumn 2023 admission campaign is going on in full swing at the Islamia University of Bahawalpur. Admissions are underway in a total of 223 BS pro­grammes, 88 MPhil, and 51 PhD pro­grammes in Bahawalpur campuses, Ba­hawalnagar Campus, Rahim Yar Khan Campus, Liaquatpur, and Ahmedpur East campuses.

On the direction of the Vice Chancel­lor Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar, the Central Admission Cell and Liaison Office in Abbasia Campus is facilitating the as­pirant candidates. In the Autumn 2023 admission campaign, 62,500 students have submitted their applications so far and their merit lists are being dis­played on the university website.

Admissions are underway in the Fac­ulty of Arts and Languages, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Agriculture and Environment, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Islamic and Arabic Studies, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences, Faculty of Physical and Mathematical Sciences, Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Fac­ulty of Computing, Faculty of Manage­ment Sciences and Commerce, Faculty of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences and Faculty of Pharmacy are included.

Students seeking admission to these programs can apply online at the uni­versity website eportal.iub.edu.pk.