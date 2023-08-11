Friday, August 11, 2023
Another monsoon spell likely in Punjab from Aug 13

2:22 PM | August 11, 2023
Most of the districts of Punjab are facing severe heat these days but rains are being predicted in coming days.

According to the spokesperson of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), weather will remain hot and humid in most parts of Punjab.

However, monsoon rains are likely in the province from August 13 to 16.

Heavy rain is being forecast in Sialkot, Narowal, Shakargarh, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Mandi Bahauddin.

The rain with thunderstorm is likely in Rawalpindi, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Murree and Galliat.

The PDMA added that the flow of water in Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum and Sutlej rivers is normal.

There is low level flood at Taunsa in Indus River while Tarbela and Mangala dams are 95 percent filled to their capacity.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.

Gusty/dust-raising winds are likely in the central and southern parts of the country.

