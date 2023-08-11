Friday, August 11, 2023
Anti-smog rules 2023 prescribe FIRs, Rs1m fine against violators

Our Staff Reporter
August 11, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL  -  Punjab government has enforced Anti-Smog Rules 2023 that carry se­rious consequences for violating in­dustrial units and brick kilns, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sind­hu said on Thursday.

Presiding over a meeting, he warned that violating industrial units would not only be sealed but their owners could also face registration of cases and a fine that can go as high as Rs1 million.

The DC ordered the Assistant Direc­tor Environment Protection Depart­ment Sarfraz Ahmad to ensure that all the brick kilns in the district are con­verted to zig-zag technology that guar­antees the lowest possible emission of smoke to the atmosphere.

Our Staff Reporter

