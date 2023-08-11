ARHBCA expresses concerns over price hike

RAWALPINDI - The officer bearers of All Rawalpindi Restaurants, Hotels, Bakers and Caters Association on Thursday expressed concern over the rising inflation across the country, saying that the high prices of daily use items as well as electricity and petrol has made life of common people difficult including in the food sector.

The office bearers including President All Pakistan Restaurant Joint Action Committee Muhammad Farooq Chaudhry and Chairman Mumtaz Ahmed have said that the rising prices of electricity and gas have made it difficult to pay electricity and gas bills.

There is a shortage of the gas that was available in the summer in the past is now not even available to the food sector, which has destroyed people’s businesses. The prices are beyond comprehension, the benefits of the LPG boilers that were procured from Ukraine should reach the common people, apart from this, the daily rising prices of food items have also robbed the common people of their daily bread. The prices of sugar, flour, ghee, oil and other things are also skyrocketing, the administration and government officials should take urgent measures to control this rising inflation so that millions of Pakistanis connected to the food sector can be saved from unemployment at this time.