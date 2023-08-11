Friday, August 11, 2023
BISP’s role lauded in supporting needy women

August 11, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN   -   Deputy Director Arifullah Khan of the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) highlighted the program’s profound impact on women’s empowerment through transparent financial assistance.

During a media interaction held at his office, Khan underscored that the BISP has effectively bolstered women’s roles by transparently providing financial aid.

He emphasized the program’s commitment to transparency by implementing a new disbursement mechanism for all beneficiary payments. Additionally, he informed that the BISP extended its assistance to nearly two lakh deserving families in the Dera Ismail Khan district.

