Bushra Bibi meets Imran at Attock jail

ATTOCK/ISLAMABAD - Former first lady Bushra Bibi yesterday met his incarcerated husband at the Attock Dis­trict Jail. She was allowed to see her hus­band only for half an hour inside the jail in the presence of jail officials, sources said. She had arrived at the jail along with a le­gal team, however, the jail authorities did not allow the lawyers team to go inside the prison to meet Imran Khan.

The solicitors were of the view that they had come for endorsement of Imran Khan's signatures on court documents as directed by the court and would now file a contempt of court case against the jail authorities. Ac­cording to the sources, imprisoned Imran Khan told his spouse that he was kept in class-C where there are no proper facilities available. After the meet­ing, Bushra Bibi was not al­lowed to talk to media. It is worth mentioning here that the Attock Jail and its sur­rounding area has already been declared high securi­ty zone and all roads lead­ing to the prison have been blocked for general pub­lic. The ex-premier Khan is facing three-year impris­onment in the Toshakhana case after a court in Islam­abad convicted him on Au­gust 5 on charges of con­cealing details of gifts he received from the state de­pository while in office. Meanwhile, Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged the court to allow the facility of homemade food to Imran Khan at the jail. It also de­manded the court to issue an order of transferring its party chief from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail as enough fa­cilities were not available in the prison. A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued directions to the jail administration for pro­viding facilities to Khan as provided in the law. A meet­ing of the PTI Core Commit­tee the other had expressed great concerns over the au­thorities’ non-serious atti­tude pertaining to the PTI chief’s safety, security and wellbeing, saying he had been kept in a terrible con­dition in the jail.