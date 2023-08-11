Bushra Bibi meets Imran at Attock jail

ATTOCK/ISLAMABAD - Former first lady Bushra Bibi yesterday met his incarcerated husband at the Attock District Jail. She was allowed to see her husband only for half an hour inside the jail in the presence of jail officials, sources said. She had arrived at the jail along with a legal team, however, the jail authorities did not allow the lawyers team to go inside the prison to meet Imran Khan.
The solicitors were of the view that they had come for endorsement of Imran Khan's signatures on court documents as directed by the court and would now file a contempt of court case against the jail authorities. According to the sources, imprisoned Imran Khan told his spouse that he was kept in class-C where there are no proper facilities available. After the meeting, Bushra Bibi was not allowed to talk to media. It is worth mentioning here that the Attock Jail and its surrounding area has already been declared high security zone and all roads leading to the prison have been blocked for general public. The ex-premier Khan is facing three-year imprisonment in the Toshakhana case after a court in Islamabad convicted him on August 5 on charges of concealing details of gifts he received from the state depository while in office. Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) urged the court to allow the facility of homemade food to Imran Khan at the jail. It also demanded the court to issue an order of transferring its party chief from Attock Jail to Adiala Jail as enough facilities were not available in the prison. A day earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had issued directions to the jail administration for providing facilities to Khan as provided in the law. A meeting of the PTI Core Committee the other had expressed great concerns over the authorities’ non-serious attitude pertaining to the PTI chief’s safety, security and wellbeing, saying he had been kept in a terrible condition in the jail.