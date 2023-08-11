Friday, August 11, 2023
CCPO pays surprise visit to Mozang police station

The service delivery quality will improve with a renewed focus on infrastructure in police stations

Our Staff Reporter
August 11, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana made a surprise visit to Mozang Police Sta­tion last night and inspected the ongoing renovation work. During this occasion, relevant officers briefed the CCPO about the renovation work and informed about the available facilities for the public. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that a series of facili­ties, including paint, cleanliness, sanitation, provi­sion of stationery and facilities at the front desk, are in progress at the police stations. Similarly, day and night efforts are being made to improve designated rooms for force and maintain neat and clean wash­rooms. Furthermore, work is underway to improve the working environ­ment of the police stations, he added. Bilal Siddique Kamy­ana mentioned that Lahore police is put­ting in significant ef­forts to improve facil­ities and improve the archaic police station culture. Respecting the dignity and honor of citizens, as well as safeguarding their lives and property, remains the top pri­ority and responsibility of the police force, he add­ed. The service delivery quality will improve with a renewed focus on infrastructure in police stations. He directed that citizens, especially women, chil­dren, and elderly individuals, should be treated with respect and dignity upon their arrival at the stations. Meanwhile, Lahore’s Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana chaired a meeting at his office to review the performance of civil lines and city divisions.

Our Staff Reporter

