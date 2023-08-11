Competency judgement  

In Pakistan, there has been a feverish debate on the incompetencies of the competent and the competencies of the incompetent. But who is the judge? Is it the people, as they should be in a democracy, or someone else?

Mark Twain said that patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it. A similar thought was expressed by American President Theodore Roosevelt when he said that patriotism means to stand by the country and not by the president.

In a year and a half of the tenure of the incumbent government, the competent team of PDM and PPP has plummeted the economy into a deep ravine with record inflation and currency devaluation and plunged the lower middle class below the poverty line. This is a result of a series of nonsensical and self-disastrous decisions taken by the previous PTI government. Yesterday’s traitors are tomorrow’s patriots, whereas yesterday’s patriots are tomorrow’s traitors. For now, the game of musical chairs continues. The people stand by as irrelevant spectators as, for three-quarters of a century since the birth of Pakistan, decisions are made in the drawing rooms of the shadowy elite, who deftly manipulate the threads of destiny to suit their agendas.

HUSSAM MEHBOOB,

Rawalpindi.