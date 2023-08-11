Couple, two children killed in road accident

A couple along with their two children were killed after a speedy bus ran over their bike on Bhagtanwala Road in Sargodha on Friday.

The incident took place due to over-speeding near Chak no 76, South Baghtanwala road in Sargodha. The report suggested that all four members of the family died on the spot.

The police and the rescue workers reached the spot and shifted the bodies to nearby hospital.

The victims were identified as Ansar, his wife Ansaran Bibi and two children including 10-year old Amanullah and eight-year old Gulshan.

The driver of the bus managed to flee from the scene while the police took the bus into custody and started operation to arrest the driver.