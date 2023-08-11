CS urges joint efforts to eradicate polio in KP

Peshawar - Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, has underscored the utmost importance of eliminating the polio virus from the region. He called upon all stakeholders to deliberate and devise effective solutions to overcome the remaining field challenges that are impeding the final push against this debilitating virus.

During a Provincial Task Force (PTF) meeting for polio eradication, held in the cabinet room of the Civil Secretariat on Thursday, the Chief Secretary emphasized the necessity for enhanced coordination and communication among all parties involved. He also commended the law enforcement agencies for ensuring the security of polio teams.

The meeting was attended by concerned administrative secretaries, including the Additional Secretary of Health and Coordinator of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mr Asif Rahim, as well as representatives from the police and the Pakistani Army. Key government officials, such as Deputy Coordinator of EOC Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Zeeshan Khan, Technical Focal Person of the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), Dr Altaf Bosan, Technical Focal Person of the Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI), Dr Imtiaz, Provincial Team Lead of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr Sarfaraz Afridi, Acting Team Lead of UNICEF, Dr Tufail Ahmad, and Team Lead of the National Stop Transmission of Polio (NSTOP) program, Dr Hafiz, were also present. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners from all districts participated via a video link.

The Chief Secretary highlighted that due to the interconnectedness of the polio virus in Pakistan and Afghanistan, collaborative efforts on both sides are imperative to eradicate the virus from both countries.

Addressing operational challenges reported during the ongoing campaign in various districts, the Chief Secretary directed commissioners and deputy commissioners of the concerned districts to prioritize resolving these issues. He emphasized that strict actions should be taken against any negligence in this regard.

The Chief Secretary extended his gratitude to law enforcement agencies, partners, and polio workers for their unwavering commitment to preventing the virus from spreading to other districts. He assured that the provincial government will continue to provide support for polio eradication until the virus is completely eradicated.