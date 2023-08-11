DC directs operation against beggars, encroachments and profiteers in capital

ISLAMABAD-Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon directed all Assistant Commissioners in the capital to take stern action against beggars, encroachments and profiteers in the federal capital. According to the spokesperson, the Assistant Commissioners inspected 125 sites and imposed fine of Rs 11000, sealed three shops, sent three profiteers behind the bar whereas registered FIR against one person. During the operation, the Assistant Commissioners arrested 54 professional baggers and took action against illegal clinic and sheesha cafes. They also ordered arrests of three persons for encroachments and ordered to register FIR against one person and also confiscated 6 kg polythene bags. The Assistant Commissioners also took action against illegal petrol filling agencies and illegal LPG filing stations while ordering to seal 2 illegal filling stations and arrested one person. The spokesperson said that the operation against encroachments, profiteering and professional baggers is continued on daily basis.