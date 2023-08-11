DIG puts security on high alert on occasion of Independence Day  

HYDERABAD - Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah put security on high alert in Hyderabad Range on the occasion of Independence Day Celebrations. He has issued instructions to all the SSP’s of the range to provide foolproof security to rallies and events in this regard and to keep a close watch on evil and suspicious elements. According to spokesperson of DIG, Syed Pir Muhammad Shah has ordered all the SSP’s of range to chalk out a security plan including extraordinary security measures on the occasion of Independence Day and to protect life and dignity of the people at all cost.